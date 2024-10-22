‘An awesome kid’: Vigil held for 5 family members lost in Fall City shooting

The Fall City community is reeling after a teen allegedly killed five of his family members in what's being described as a domestic violence incident involving guns.

On Tuesday night, a vigil took place at the Fall City United Methodist Church to remember the victims, with those in attendance still trying to make sense of the terrible tragedy.

There were some younger kids at the event, taking time off school to process the situation. Although the younger victims were homeschooled, they were also active in community sports leagues, and some of their teammates came to honor them.

"He was very nice. He was very fun to play with, and now he’s gone," said Leo Augustine, a young soccer player who lost his friend and teammate.

Leo Augustine shared a piece of artwork to accurately describe his feelings.

"This is the sad face that I drew. It's very realistic, I would describe it as," he said.

Leo's mom, Rhea Robertson, was also the youngster's coach.

"He scored three goals at the game on Saturday, he was just an awesome kid," said Robertson.

She said the family was at every game, with no signs of trouble.

"Not at all, I just can't even. I don't know," Robertson said.

In order to wrap love around the community and family friends, Pastor Carrie Bland hosted the vigil.

"Providing a space where people can come and share their memories of each other and talk to each other and love each other and just hold each other," Pastor Bland said.

Shelley Yohn says her husband did the contracting work on the family home when they were remodeling. The home still had police tape across the lawn on Tuesday.

"Small town and tragedy, everybody comes together," Yohn said.

For those who knew the family, it’s been a struggle.

"I don’t know if the boys are even going to want to continue after this, we had practice tonight, but we opted to come here in lieu of a practice," Robertson said.

Robertson says although she didn’t know the dad as well, she said he worked as an engineer. She said she used to go shopping with the kids’ mom at Squak Mountain Nursery in Issaquah as well, adding that she was a great mom who loved her kids.

Robertson also says the surviving teen has other family members who have stepped in to support her.

