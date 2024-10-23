Police: Edmonds man who attacked wife with hammer found dead in Seattle

An Edmonds man suspected of attacking and severely injuring his wife with a hammer Wednesday morning was later found dead in Seattle, authorities say.

The Edmonds Police Department issued a safety alert about 6:50 a.m., warning the public about a domestic violence assault suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to the EPD, 73-year-old Nick Zerafat allegedly began striking his 68-year-old wife in the head with a hammer inside their home as she slept. Authorities say the attack continued until the victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house.

Police said after the suspect drove away from the house at around 5:15 a.m., a 911 call was made. Officers arrived and found a significant crime scene.

The victim was severely injured with multiple wounds, including some to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released later in the day.

The EPD developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree domestic violence assault and unlawful imprisonment, and shared his information with neighboring law enforcement.

At around 5:30 a.m., the Washington State Patrol (WSP) found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned along southbound I-5 in Seattle. A man matching the description was discovered on the ground below the Ship Canal Bridge.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department conducted a death investigation and determined the man had fallen from the bridge. No signs of foul play were evident.

Authorities say the man’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The EPD says its detectives will collaborate with WSP and Seattle Police to investigate the hammer attack and the suspect’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

