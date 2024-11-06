Seattle voters have voted to pass Seattle’s $1.55 billion transportation levy in the November 2024 election , FOX 13 Seattle projects.

Prop 1 is a property tax levy that will generate an impressive $1.55 billion over the next eight years, and was a rare consensus between progressive transportation leadership and more conservative business interests in the city.

Proponents of Prop 1 argued that it would fund street improvements, new sidewalks, bridge maintenance, city bus infrastructure, bicycle safety works, the Aurora Avenue reconstruction project and other safety projects in crash-prone areas.

Meanwhile, opponents were highly critical of its cost — nearly doubling the tax on properties.

For owners of an $804,000 median-value home, the levy will cost roughly $44 per month, up from the current $23 per month of a home of the same value.

Critics argue the tax is wasteful when Seattle already lags behind on road and bridge maintenance under its current transportation levy.

