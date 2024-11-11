No injuries reported in West Seattle house fire

Seattle firefighters responded to and put out a house fire in West Seattle Monday night.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the house fire happened on 35th Avenue Southwest near Southwest Dawson Street, next to the West Seattle Golf Course.

The department said the fire was initially reported on the first floor of a two-story home with a basement.

Around 8:20 p.m., SFD crews had to move to a defensive attack due to a hole in the first story floor. This was to mitigate the risk of collapse.

At 9:16 p.m., the department said in an online post that most crews are returning to service, though some will remain on scene to monitor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

