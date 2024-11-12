Streetcars once ruled Seattle, but now the SLU Line may be on its last ride

Seattle’s South Lake Union Streetcar, a symbol of the city’s efforts to boost transit options, may soon reach the end of the line.

The Seattle City Council is weighing a proposal to divert the $4.4 million annual operating budget for the 1.3-mile line to bolster bus routes that attract more riders.

Councilmember Rob Saka, who introduced the plan, argues that the streetcar’s ridership numbers are "anemic," and the line is squandering taxpayer dollars.

"This is about winding down and making sure we’ve got better taxpayer return on investment," said Saka, arguing the city needs to prioritize bus routes, which draw more commuters.

Seattle's streetcar history

Seattle’s long-standing connection to streetcars dates back to the late 19th century. From 1888 to 1940, an intricate web of tracks spanned the city, linking neighborhoods from West Seattle to Ballard. At its height, Seattle was home to the world’s longest electric railway line — a 12-mile stretch of track that connected Seattle to Renton, as detailed by historical images from the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI).

In those formative years, streetcars were more than just a mode of transportation; they were a vital artery for Seattle’s growing population.

According to MOHAI, Seattle kept its cable car lines longer than any American city except San Francisco.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Museum of History & Industry)

The South Lake Union line opened in 2007 and was celebrated by many, including former Seattle Mayor, Mike McGinn, as a transformative investment. McGinn once touted the system’s capacity, calling for its expansion: "One rail car can hold 160 people, and if you can string together two to four at a time, you’re talking about moving a lot of people with a single operator."

The idea gained early momentum, with major employers like Amazon helping fund the project to stimulate growth in the still-developing South Lake Union neighborhood.

"A huge, central justification for building it was to increase foot traffic, spur innovation, and drive development," Saka explained.

Now, Saka contends that the line has served its purpose, pointing to the neighborhood’s evolution into a tech and biotech hub. He says transportation options like Lime bikes, scooters, and rideshares have filled the gap the streetcar once aimed to bridge.

But the movement is getting pushback from the Downtown Seattle Association. They sent FOX 13 this statement:

"We’re seeing more residents, workers and visitors in downtown and now is not the time to take existing mobility options off the table. With looming major transportation projects like Revive I-5 impacting our network’s capacity, we need to ensure the transit modes we already have downtown are functioning optimally, safely and a providing great experience."

While the South Lake Union line faces an uncertain future, Saka emphasized that the city has no plans to cut service on the First Hill streetcar, which traverses Pioneer Square and the Chinatown-International District. He noted that ridership on that line has rebounded since the pandemic. For now, the proposal remains just that, a proposal. No vote has been scheduled yet, as councilmembers and the public consider whether Seattle’s modern streetcar experiment has reached the end of its track.

