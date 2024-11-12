FOX 13 has issued a weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain are expected to roll in tonight and last into Wednesday morning.

With wind gusts expected to top 60 mph across some parts of Puget Sound, power outages appear likely.

Keep reading for information on how to check power outages, tips to remember if yours goes out at home and latest maps and forecasts from emergency management organizations in western Washington.

Who to call when your power goes out?

If your power goes out, here's how to check the status of the outage and who to call to report an outage.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there are nearly 500 customers without power. That number is expected to climb as the storm system blows in this evening. To see the latest numbers, view Washington's Power Outage Map.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management posted a map on its X page in anticipation of Tuesday night's storm.

In the face of unexpected power outages, residents can take several steps to stay safe and minimize disruption to their routines. Here are tips to consider:

Safety First:

Avoid downed power lines and treat them, and anything touching them, as live electricity. Report them immediately to Seattle City Light.

Use flashlights instead of candles to prevent the risk of fire.

Food preservation:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; an unopened fridge can keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer can maintain its temperature for about 48 hours.

Place a block of ice inside the refrigerator to enhance the cold if power is expected to be out for an extended period.

Communication:

Keep a portable, battery-powered radio to stay updated on the power restoration process.

Use a car charger to charge mobile devices; keep conversations brief to conserve battery life.

Comfort:

Layer clothing and use blankets to stay warm.

During daylight hours, stay in the brightest part of the house or use the time to go to a location that has power.

Practical measures:

Manually open electronic garage doors or gates.

If safe, consider a trip to the store for supplies, but be cautious as traffic lights may be out, creating dangerous road conditions.

For more information, contact: Seattle City Light online or call its customer service line at 206-684-3000.

