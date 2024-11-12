Slide brings down trees, blocks road on Camano Island

Crews are monitoring an area on Camano Island after trees came down onto power lines and blocked a road early Tuesday morning.

This happened off Maple Grove Road at about 3:30 a.m.

According to the Island County Sheriff's deputy, there is no mud on the road and no houses were involved.

Crews from the Snohomish County Public Utility District are at the scene, and where it happened is an area where mudslide and landslide risks are a concern this time of the year.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Docs: Seattle woman used ice climbing axe to murder her father

$2M bail set for Seattle man accused of stabbing 5 people

Suspected DUI driver nearly crashes into Buckley, WA home

Homeowner arrested for guest's death near Yelm, WA

Seattle Seahawks release linebacker Tyrel Dodson in roster shakeup

17-year-old girl arrested for protest-related Seattle property damage

Driver crashes into 5 pedestrians, killing 3 and injuring 2 in Everett

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.