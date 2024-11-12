Strong winds, rain Tuesday night across Western Washington

A potent fall storm will take aim at Western Washington from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, bringing gusty wind, heavy rain, and a chance for thunderstorms.

The daylight hours will bring scattered on and off showers ahead of the incoming storm system. A strong low pressure system off the coast will funnel in an atmospheric river tonight, bringing heavy rain at times.

Here’s what we will see Tuesday night and Wednesday:

WIND

Gusty southerly wind will start picking up during the evening commute Tuesday with widespread wind gusts reaching 35-45 mph in the central and south Puget Sound areas. Winds will be strongest in the usual locations, north of Everett and along the Washington Coast. Wind gusts could reach 50-55 mph in the north sound and on the coast. Scattered power outages are possible.

The strongest winds will hit overnight and gradually back off after sunrise Wednesday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the central and south Puget Sound areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning in the north Puget Sound areas and along the Washington Coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

RAIN

Rain will be heavy at times overnight, especially on the Washington Coast and over the Olympic Peninsula. Puget Sound area cities could see .50-1.00 inches of rain, while the coast and mountain foothills could see 1.00-2.50 inches.

Rain will be heavy at times overnight, especially on the Washington Coast and over the Olympic Peninsula. (FOX 13 Seattle)

FLOODING

While we do not expect widespread flooding, there will be some ponding on the roadways overnight and during the morning commute. Area rivers will rise, but the only river of concern right now is the Skokomish River near Potlatch. The Skokomish will crest late Wednesday, and is forecast to reach moderate flood stage.

HIGH SURF

The Washington Coast will see some big waves through Wednesday. Surf will be between 18-22 feet with breakers as big as 26 feet. Remember, never turn your back to the ocean.

The Washington Coast will see some big waves through Wednesday. Surf will be between 18-22 feet with breakers as big as 26 feet. (FOX 13 Seattle)

THUNDERSTORMS

Thunderstorms are possible for anyone in Western Washington through Wednesday, but the coast has the best chance. Thunderstorms can bring localized gusty wind, hail, heavy downpours and lightning.

MOUNTAIN SNOW

Snow levels will remain above our major passes today as they rise to around 5,000-5,500 feet. The higher elevations of the northern Washington Cascades could see one to two feet of snow, but travel should not be severely impacted over the major mountain passes.

Snow levels will gradually drop this week in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The rest of the week will turn calmer, with fewer showers on Friday and Saturday. It will start turning cool over the weekend, with high temps only making it into the upper 40 and lowering snow levels.

The FOX 13 Weather team is calling for a Weather Alert Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to gusty winds and heavy rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

