Seattle weather: Increasing wind and rain Tuesday afternoon

It was a wet and blustery day for western Washington, starting off with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Winds peaked this morning with gusts up to almost 60 mph. Winds are still breezy this evening.

Tonight, clouds and scattered showers will continue with breezy winds. Overnight lows will be mild in the mid to low 40s.

Scattered showers throughout the day Tuesday, but our next stronger frontal system will bring heavier rain and stronger winds. The front will be along the coast by sunset, and will move slowly inland to the I-5 corridor by 6-7 p.m.

Temperatures will be mild on Tuesday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Winds will keep things mild along with the clouds and showers.

Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon for western Washington, with a Wind Advisory going into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be strongest in the north interior and along with coast with gusts around 50 mph. The Puget Sound lowlands will see winds around 45 mph.

Showers and higher mountain snow will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the North Cascades through 4 p.m. Thursday. We will continue to watch for localized river flooding, especially around the Skokomish River. Cooler air will move in Friday through the weekend and skies will remain unsettled. Scattered showers continue with lowering snow levels to around 2500'-3000' for the weekend.