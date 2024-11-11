Dark, rainy and blustery weather on repeat for Seattle

Dress in reliably waterproof layers this week because the rain could be heavy at times!

Early Monday morning, there were reports of hyper-localized, minor street flooding as heavy rain developed across Western Washington. The early commute was slick and slippery with lots of standing water on the roads. It was gusty earlier this morning, too.

Rainy weather continues in Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will ease slightly for the rest of the day today. Otherwise, you can plan on hit-or-miss downpours, isolated lightning strikes and pockets of small hail. Highs will range in the mid 50s this afternoon for most backyards.

People in Seattle can expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today and tomorrow, we’re forecasting a foot or more of snow for the North Cascades where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Gusts to 35 mph will contribute to lowered visibility as the snow falls. Be prepared for winter traveling conditions in the North Cascades!

Moderate to heavy snow is forecast for the North Cascades into Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Between four to six inches of snow could accumulate at Stevens Pass through Tuesday. Upwards of six to ten inches of snow could pile up along White Pass through tomorrow. Snow accumulations over Snoqualmie Pass look highly unlikely in the short term. A rain/snow mix is possible there at times today and Tuesday.

River levels will be rising this week. Right now, we’re only forecasting flooding along the Skokomish River. That’s where a Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight. We’ll have to monitor other regional rivers, including the Bogachiel, Snohomish and Snoqualmie Rivers.

Rainy, cloudy weather remains in the forecast for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Water levels will peak on Wednesday for the Bogachiel and Skokomish. For the Snohomish and Snoqualmie Rivers and other watersheds nearby, water levels will crest during the daytime on Thursday.

Keep in mind: the timing and impacts of rising river levels will vary dramatically depending on where and when the heavy rain develops.

Tonight and tomorrow, there will be dangerous high surf along the coast. For the South Coast, there could be large, breaking waves to 25 feet from midnight tonight to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening to Wednesday, the usual areas (e.g. the Northwest Interior, Admiralty Inlet area and the coast) could experience gusts of at least 40 mph if not stronger. We’ll keep a close watch on the predicted gusts and the potential for tree damage and power outages. Elsewhere, it’ll be breezy with gusts likely between 20-35 mph at times Tuesday and Wednesday.

On-and-off rain and wind are predicted in Seattle through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stray thunderstorms and small hail are possible along the coast on Tuesday, too.

Showers continue on Thursday. Fewer showers are on tap on Friday. We might manage a dry day on Saturday before the wet weather returns on Sunday.

Rain is on repeat in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned with FOX 13 Seattle. We’ll keep an eye on the skies for you this week!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

