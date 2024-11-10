Seattle weather: Wet, breezy and possibly stormy start to workweek

We saw mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with pretty mild temperatures for the beginning of November. Highs peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

It is shaping up to be an active weather week with plenty of rain, breezy winds, possible thunderstorms and mountain snow. Rain will be moderate at times, which will increase the potential for increasing river levels. Snow levels will also drop to around 4000' by Monday, which will bring more snow to the north Cascades.

It is shaping up to be an active weather week with plenty of rain, breezy winds and mountain snow.

Tonight rain will move in and bring a good round of showers through the early morning hours. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 40s along with breezy winds.

Showers will be present throughout the day on Monday with rounds of moderate rain and even thunderstorms chances into the afternoon. Snow levels will be around 4500', so the main pass will see mainly a rain/snow mix.

Temperatures will be mild again on Monday with highs peaking in the mid to low 50s.

Winds will be breezy Monday with gusts between 25-35 mph for the coast and north interior. Winds will still be breezy for the rest of Western Washington between 10-20 mph.

Snow will be heavy at times in the north Cascades with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight through 2pm Tuesday. Snow levels will lower Monday 4000', bringing snow several inches of snow to Stevens Pass and White Pass.

A Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Monday night for excessive rainfall increasing the chance of flooding for the the south Hood Canal area. We will be watching the Skokomish River especially close, and the potential for other rivers to move to action stage. Stay tune3d.

Rain will remain in the forecast through the rest of the week. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms also in the forecast. A stronger, wetter frontal system will move into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening, bringing more rain, wind and possible river flooding. Snow levels will drop by Thursday, bringing along with it cooler temperatures into the weekend. We will keep you updated on the latest concerns.