Parade of storm systems for Seattle area with rainy and breezy weather ahead

While Sunday morning was dry and quiet, soaking rain is expected to return to Western Washington this afternoon and tonight.

In the coming days, we’ll experience a couple of weather systems in quick succession, bringing a variety of conditions to the Seattle area (including lowland rain, mountain snow, high surf, wind and thunderstorms).

Rain returns late tonight in the greater Seattle region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, highs will range in the mid 50s under cloudy skies. The 50s stick around for the next several days.



Tomorrow, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies, sunbreaks, breezy weather, isolated thunderstorms, pockets of small hail and times of downpours.



There will be dangerous high surf along the coast between Monday night and Tuesday. Stay tuned for details!

Highs remain in the 50s the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

River levels will be rising this week. Many local rivers will be nearing minor flooding stage; however, we’re only currently forecasting flooding along the Skokomish River. This outlook could certainly change! We’ll need to keep a close watch on regional river levels through Wednesday and Thursday.



A Flood Watch is in effect for Mason County tonight through Monday evening, including for the aforementioned Skokomish River.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Over the mountains, snow will be accumulating the next couple of days. Right now, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the North Cascades from six tonight to 1 p.m. on Tuesday for snow between four and 16 inches and gusts to 35 mph. Stevens and White Passes could see several inches of snow between tonight and Tuesday (those totals are still somewhat fluid).

Moderate to heavy snow is forecast in the North Cascades between Sunday evening and Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be breezy to locally windy in the coming days. Late tonight to early Monday, there could be gusts reaching 20-35 mph (max 40 mph) in Western Washington with the strongest winds in the typical areas, but this will likely be shy of official Wind Advisory criteria. We’ll have to watch the winds forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday because those gusts could be a little stronger.



Showers gradually taper by the end of the workweek. Cooler air settles into the region Friday and Saturday.

Rain is in the forecast on a daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stick with the FOX 13 weather team! We’ll track the active weather for you closely.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

