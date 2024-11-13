Bodycam footage shows Seattle police arrest the mass stabbing suspect

New body camera footage obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows police arresting the man accused of randomly stabbing at least five people.

Last week, the Seattle Chinatown-International district neighborhood was terrorized. Investigators report someone stabbed multiple people on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, police arrested 37-year-old Roland Lee. Right now, the prosecutor’s office is linking Lee to five of the stabbings.

Lee is currently held on $2 million bail and expected to be officially charged on Thursday.

In the newly-obtained bodycam video, you can see officers arresting the man they say is Lee.

The video shows the suspect lying on the ground, hands out, in the surrender position.

Sergeant David Sullivan, who was first on scene, said he tailed the suspect for minutes before he finally surrendered.

Sullivan told FOX 13 Seattle he stepped away from his normal duties on Friday, so that he could help in the search for the suspect.

He said he positioned himself in the Chinatown-International District, but did not expect an arrest would be the outcome.

"I’m hearing people starting to scream, hearing people starting to say, ‘That guy is stabbing people,’" said Sullivan.

The footage from Sullivan’s bodycam shows supporting officers arriving on-scene. As they are working to determine where the victims are, Sullivan starts the investigation.

The body camera footage shows Sullivan finding two knives hidden under a car in a nearby parking lot. Investigators believe the knives were used during the random attacks.

Sullivan tells FOX 13 Seattle the reason he was able to locate the suspect is because a group of community members were following behind him after the attack.

"These people who are following this guy, that are pointing him out to me, those are the heroes. Those are the people that are banding together to keep this person from continuing their violence," said Sullivan.

