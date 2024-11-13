Parents file petition to recall Seattle School Board President Liza Rankin

A group of Seattle parents and community members filed a petition Friday to recall Seattle Public Schools Board President Liza Rankin, accusing her of misfeasance, malfeasance and violations of her oath of office, including actions related to school closures.

This filing marks the first step in recalling an elected official in Washington state, a process that requires approval from a King County Superior Court judge before the petition can be circulated to gather signatures.

Liza Rankin: District 1 School Board Director

"As Board President, Liza Rankin must uphold the highest standards in public office, especially in a time of urgent crisis like that which Seattle Public Schools now faces," said Ben Gitenstein, a parent and petitioner. "Instead, Rankin has committed violations that have worsened our district’s crisis. Rankin has advanced an unjust and unfair school closure process, closed down community engagement and transparency, and failed to provide basic oversight of the district."

The petition claims Rankin oversaw a rushed school closure process, limited public engagement and failed in her oversight responsibilities, which it says contributed to declining academic performance.

Petitioners allege that Rankin’s leadership has wrecked trust and compromised the district’s integrity.

Recent polling by Change Research for the Northwest Progressive Institute suggests voter dissatisfaction with the Seattle school board. The poll indicates that 41% of Seattle voters would support a recall, with 27% opposed and 33% undecided.

"Every child deserves access to a high-quality education in a safe, supportive environment," Janai Ray, a former PTA president and petition supporter, said. "The current administration’s decisions have failed to prioritize the well-being and success of our students. Now we must hold leadership accountable through a recall effort."

Rebekah Binns, a parent and recall supporter, echoed the call for accountability. "I wish I didn’t have to submit a recall petition to force President Rankin and the District to actually engage with the community, but it has come to this," Binns said, describing frustration over limited public engagement.

In September, Seattle Public Schools proposed closing 21 schools, though the district later scaled back the closures for the 2025-26 school year to four schools.

Featured article

If a judge approves the petition, organizers will need valid signatures from 25% of voters in the 2023 District 1 school board election, totaling 48,659 signatures, to place the recall on the ballot.

FOX 13 has reached out to the district for comment. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Here it is: The final 2024 electoral map

Rep. Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington

Tips, dashcam video sought in SR 410 Halloween murder near Enumclaw, WA

Lacey parents charged in possible attempted honor killing of daughter

Trump’s immigration plans stir anxiety among WA immigrants, advocates

Homeowner arrested for guest's death near Yelm, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.