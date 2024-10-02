Police seek vandal targeting Bellevue LGBTQ+ Pride mural

Bellevue Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect tied to three incidents of reckless driving and vandalism targeting the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride art piece near Downtown Park.

According to police, the suspect, described as a young man driving a silver BMW sedan without a license plate, is seen on surveillance camera performing dangerous burnouts on the artwork.

One of these high-octane stunts happened in broad daylight, feet away from pedestrians crossing the street, and while other cars were trying to cross the intersection.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Bellevue Police)

Traffic camera footage captured the suspect in all three incidents, which took place on July 14, September 7, and September 15. Damage estimates for the vandalism total more than $13,000.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information on the suspect to contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest.

