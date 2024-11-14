Tacoma Humane temporarily waives adoption fees as shelter is 'beyond full'

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County announced this week that its shelter is overcrowded, and it will be waiving adoption fees until the end of the weekend.

According to the shelter, there are nearly 130 dogs in their care, with only 89 kennels available, seventy are in foster homes, dozens are sharing a space, including one kennel with seven small dogs.

Adoption fees will be waived between Thursday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 17.

"Our shelter is beyond full," the shelter said.

The humane society also said it is need of foster families, especially for their larger-breed dogs.

The shelter posted details of all their available on their website.

