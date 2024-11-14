J-Pod, K-Pod orcas make surprise visit near Vashon Island

Southern resident killer whales are making waves in Puget Sound, with members of J-Pod and K-Pod spotted traveling north past Vashon Island. The whales delighted onlookers with an impromptu show that drew a crowd to the island’s iconic Point Robinson Lighthouse.

Local photographers and beachgoers bundled up to resist the elements, refusing to let wind and rain dampen their excitement. Tamara Kelley of the Orca Conservancy joined the onlookers, eagerly awaiting the appearance of the whales.

"The nice thing about this spot is it's worth being out in crazy conditions, because they can get pretty close here," said Kelley.

The crowd was not disappointed, as over a dozen orcas put on a spectacular display. Dorsal fins sliced through the choppy waters, with playful whales frolicking just off the shore. Some even performed a "spy-hop," popping its head and white belly above the surface.

Originally, the crowd only believed the whales they were seeing were members of J-Pod. However, photographers looking back through their cameras discovered members of K-Pod were in the mix too. Kelley says you can identify different pods based on their saddle patches and dorsal fins.

Reporter Lauren Donovan looks out to K-37 Rainshadow. (Orca Conservancy)

According to Kelley, the whales are attracted to this area due to its deep currents and plentiful salmon. The point’s geography acts like a natural conveyor belt, helping the orcas conserve energy while swimming.

"We’re actually on a land point," she explained. "They use these deep currents like an escalator, taking advantage of the deep shelf."

