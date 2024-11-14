Linkin Park to perform at Climate Pledge Arena for "From Zero" tour

article

Seven years after the death of former lead singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park is back with new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong and will perform at Climate Pledge Arena next September on their "From Zero" world tour.

The band announced their full tour on Thursday ahead of their upcoming album "From Zero," which is set to release Friday, November 15. The show at Climate Pledge Arena is set for September 24, 2025. Additionally, the band will make stops at Moda Center in Portland (Sept. 19) and Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. (Sept. 21) on their trip through the Pacific Northwest.

Linkin Park debuted Armstrong as their new singer at a live show on September 5, along with the first new single "The Emptiness Machine" from the upcoming album. Armstrong, 38, has been the lead vocalist of the band Dead Sera along with childhood friend Siouxsie Medley.

In addition to Armstrong, Colin Brittain stepped in on drums to replace Rob Bourdon, who stepped away from the band. And while Brad Delson remains with the band as a guitarist for creative endeavors, Alex Feder has joined the group as their traveling guitarist for performances.

Group founder, guitarist and singer Mike Shinoda, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, and bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell remain with the group.

"Xero" was the original name of the band, which performed its first show 27 years to the day from Thursday's tour announcement.

"Heavy is the Crown," "Over Each Other," and "Two Faced" are additional singles from the new album already released ahead of Friday's album debut. Additionally, the group has played "Casualty" at shows in Dallas, Texas and Bogotá, Colombia over the last week.

The tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena will be the band's first concert in western Washington since 2012, when they performed at the Tacoma Dome. The group also appeared at The Gorge Amphitheater in 2014.

JPEGMafia is set to join the group as the opening act for each stop throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for Linkin Park Underground members go on pre-sale on November 18 at 10 a.m PT. Tickets for the general public go on sale on November 21 at 12 p.m. PT.

