Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight take linebacker reins for Seattle Seahawks

Halfway through the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks have completely changed course at linebacker.

After starting the season with Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson as their starting unit to begin the season, the team has now turned to Ernest Jones IV and rookie Tyrice Knight as their predecessors are both no longer with the team. Baker was traded to Tennessee as part of the deal to acquire Jones last month, and Dodson was released on Monday.

"I've been traded twice (this year). Nothing surprises me," Jones said of Dodson's release. "So no, it's the business, man, and I've had to learn it. We all have to learn it. It's just the way it goes."

The move to release Dodson is certainly the most surprising. Dodson was clearly stunned by the move given his comments to Miami reporters on Thursday.

"It was an opportunity for us when we took a step back and realized where we were at, it was really the best thing for us to move forward that way, give the other guys in the room an opportunity to step up," head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday. "I hope those guys grab that opportunity by the horns and take it and run with it. And then it gives Tyrel an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the year strong. So that was the thought behind it."

Dodson's 71 tackles led the team. Additionally, he handled the defensive play-calling duties with the helmet radio for sideline communications, which now falls to Jones.

Macdonald made it clear they ask a lot of their linebackers in this defense. Given the moves made, it appears they didn't believe they were getting enough out of Baker and Dodson to satisfy their wants for the position.

Knight gets the first chance to step into a starting role alongside Jones following Dodson's departure. He started two games in place of Baker earlier this year and feels ready for the opportunity.

"I think it just means they feel pretty confident in me and my ability. I feel like I've shown them a lot since I've been here, since I got here in April," Knight said.

Added Jones: "Ever since I've been here, you could tell that he's a good player, that he uses his hands well, that he can flow and mimic the ball carriers, like me. I feel confident in knowing that when we get out there on Sunday, he's going to execute his job."

Drake Thomas could also see time at Knight's weakside linebacker spot as Seattle looks to reshape its defense. The Seahawks rank 26th out of 32 teams in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, and 24th in total yards allowed.

"Holistically, as a defense, we weren’t getting it done," Macdonald said. "We put a lot on our linebackers, and so I hate that it had to work out like just through those two guys because those are two guys that we respect a lot and have come in and worked really hard, but sometimes you have to make these decisions and do what we feel is best for our defense to take the next step. So that was the decision and it just happened to be those guys."

