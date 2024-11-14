Investigation underway after deputy shoots suspect in Camas, WA

An investigation is underway after a deputy shot and injured a suspect while responding to reports of gunshots in Camas, Washington, Wednesday night.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), multiple 911 calls came in around 10:01 p.m. reporting gunshots in a residential neighborhood near the corner of NE Everett St. and NE 23rd Ave. Over the next 30 minutes, additional calls came in reporting additional gunshots.

Officers at the scene of a deputy-involved-shooting in Camas, Washington. (KPTV)

Officers from several agencies responded, including the CCSO, Camas Police Department, Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and Washougal Police Department.

At about 10:37 p.m., officers deployed a drone and located the suspect outside a home. They learned he was under a no-contact order, which prohibited him from being at the residence and from possessing firearms.

Armored vehicles from CCSO and VPD arrived at the scene. The suspect then entered a vehicle parked in the driveway. Officers used an armored vehicle to approach and attempt to communicate with the suspect. At around 11:03 p.m., a deputy discharged their firearm, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he currently remains. No officers or bystanders were injured.

According to the CCSO, the deputy who fired the shot has been placed on Critical Incident Leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The information is preliminary, and details may change as the investigation continues.

The Washington State Patrol’s Southwest Washington Independent Investigation Team (SWIIRT) is leading the investigation, and the CCSO has notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations about the incident.

All involved deputies were wearing body cameras, and footage from the incident will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

