Camas, a small city nestled in Washington's Clark County has earned a prestigious spot among Money's 2024 rankings of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

Known for its rich history and vibrant community, Camas has captured the attention of residents and visitors alike.

The town's roots trace back to the construction of a paper mill in 1883, which still stands as a testament to its industrial heritage.

Despite facing challenges during the 2008 recession, Camas underwent a transformation. With the dedication of the Downtown Camas Association (DCA), the city launched a "Mill Town Renaissance" to revive its downtown area, which was once plagued by a 60% business vacancy rate.

Natalia's Cafe in Camas, Wash., is known for its home-cooked breakfasts. (Gil S. via Yelp)

Today, the streets of downtown Camas exude a lively atmosphere, lined with trees and bustling with activity. Locals can be seen enjoying outdoor dining at Natalia’s Cafe, renowned for its home-cooked breakfasts, or savoring a glass of merlot at Camas Cellars.

Camas's commitment to preserving its historic buildings has been commendable. Renovations of landmarks such as the Granada Theater (now the Liberty Theater) and the Camas Hotel reflect the city's dedication to its past. This preservation effort has not gone unnoticed, as Main Street America recognized Camas as a semi-finalist for its 2024 Great American Main Street Award.

Beyond its picturesque downtown, Camas boasts excellent schools, with students scoring nearly 19% higher than the state average in reading skills and almost 20% higher in math skills, according to data from SchoolDigger.

If you're already planning a roadtrip to Clark County to hit Washington's first In-N-Out Burger in Ridgefield, Camas is just 25 miles south and worth a visit.

