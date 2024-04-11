A new ranking from Money.com lists the best places to live in the United States, and a few Pacific Northwest cities made the cut.

According to Money.com, the list isn't just about numbers, but instead focuses on affordability, good education, strong job markets, and overall quality of life.

Representing Washington is Camas, a small town just east of Vancouver along the Columbia River. Camas has a population of 27,371 and a median home listing price of $865,000, with a 5% unemployment rate.

Camas was largely built around a paper mill that dates back to 1883, but the 2008 recession caused its business vacancy rate to rise to 60%. Then, the Downtown Camas association stepped in, orchestrating a "Mill Town Renaissance" to bring life back to its once thriving downtown.

Now, Camas is deemed a vibrant, walkable community that works to preserve its treasured historic buildings while also investing in renovations and local businesses. Camas was also recently named a semi-finalist for Main Street America's 2024 Great American Main Street Award.

Though Camas was listed under the Best Places to Live's "Best Kept Secrets" tab, Eugene, Oregon makes an appearance under the "Not Just College Towns" section.

Though the University of Oregon contributes to it, Eugene boasts a population of 177,923 with a median listing price of $519,000 and an unemployment rate of 4.7%.

Eugene's venues and events give the city an eclectic counterculture, including The Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Oregon Truffle Festival, its many street murals around town, and much more.

Outside the city, there's quick access to hot springs, waterfalls, beaches and forests, making it a perfect weekend getaway destination.

If you want to see the full list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S., you can find it on Money.com.

