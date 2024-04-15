Starbucks adds new spicy drinks to menu

The weather is slowly warming up and so are the drinks at Starbucks, but not because of the temperature.

This week, Starbucks is turning up the heat by introducing its new line of spicy beverages.

The drinks were inspired by the "swicy" trend, which is a mix of sweet and spicy flavors.

Starbucks Spicy Lemonade Refreshers (Starbucks)

Here's what you can find on the menu:

Spicy Dragonfruit is a mix of sweet flavors of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Spicy Pineapple has flavors of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Spicy Strawberry combines strawberry and acai shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Customers can also enjoy the new Spicy Cream Cold Foam, which is the classic cold foam and Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Starbucks Spicy Cream Cold Foam (Starbucks)

Customers can start ordering drinks Tuesday, April 16 and the beverages will be in stores for a limited time, and while supplies last.

