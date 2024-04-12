Help WSU name its new apple variety

article

Washington State University is once again calling on locals to help name a new apple variety, WA 64.

"WA 64 is an attractive pink blushed apple with outstanding eating quality, being both firm and tasty. WA 64 is a Washington State University (WSU) apple release that originated from a cross between Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink (aka Pink Lady®) that was made in 1998 at the Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center. The apple is small to medium, and round with 40 to 70% of the surface covered with a pink blush over a yellow background. It colors well if exposed to direct light," WSU describes.

WA 64 is more crisp and juicy than Cripps Pink, but slightly less crisp and juicy than a Honeycrisp, according to WSU. One of WA 64's standout characteristics is its ability to retain its crispness even after months of cold storage.

"It’s taken more than two decades to bring WA 64 from a single tree to release," said Jeremy Tamsen, director of innovation and commercialization for WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. "We hope it makes a big splash in the market, but we need the right name."

WA 64 is projected to hit shelves in 2029.

The naming contest is open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and up.

Guidelines For Name Suggestions

Suggestions with some connection to WSU or the state of Washington, or to the characteristics of the new WSU apple variety WA 64, will be given preference

No profanity or offensive language

No existing trademarks

No references to illegal substances or activities

No mash-ups of the parents’ names (no "Honey Pink," or "Pink Crisp," etc.)

Entries must be submitted by May 5.

You can only submit one entry per person. If you submit multiple suggestions, only the first one will be reviewed.

Enter your name submission here.

