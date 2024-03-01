First In-N-Out Burger heading to Ridgefield, WA

The first In-N-Out Burger is coming to Washington state.

According to documents from the city of Ridgefield in Clark County, the popular California burger joint will be along the I-5 corridor.

It's still early in the development stages, but the city planning documents show building plans for Union Ridge Town Center.

An aerial map showed the new roads and businesses in the area, which includes the In-N-Out Burger, N 50th Avenue, Pioneer Canyon Drive, N 53rd Avenue, N 56th Avenue, Costco, Panda Express, McDonald's, Mountain View Dental, iQ Credit Union, YMCA.

A date hasn't been set for when this location will open.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to In-N-Out about the Ridgefield location:

"We recently filed a development application with the city of Ridgefield for a site. However, it is still very early in the development process, so we are hopeful for a positive outcome, as we work with the City in pursuit of our permits and approvals.

Once we do begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us 8 to 9 months to build the restaurant and open for business. Therefore, it would be premature to comment on a timeline for an opening date or when we will even achieve our development application approval. I'm sorry I can't be more specific than that, but anything I could offer would be a guess and I do not want to take a chance on misleading your readers.

We look forward to the possibility of being a part of the Ridgefield community, and having this great location to serve our Customers."