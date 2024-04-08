Port Angeles School District paraeducators to strike

Schools in the Port Angeles School District will be closed Monday due to the para-educator labor strike.

Monday was scheduled to be the first day of classes back after spring break but members of the Port Angeles Paraeducators Association (PAPEA) will be on picket lines in front of their schools.

"Paras really want to be in school," said PAPEA President Rebecca Winters, who is a paraeducator at Hamilton Elementary. "Unfortunately, the district refuses to settle a fair contract."

In a news release from the union, school officials and members with PAPEA have been bargaining to reach a new contract since last year and paras have been working without a contract since the beginning of the school year.

Negotiations have been ongoing and members voted to authorize a strike on Monday if an agreement wasn't made.

On Sunday night, district administration announced they were done negotiating for the day.

PAPEA members will be picketing at school sites from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while negotiations continue at 10 a.m.

The school district said it will continue to offer meal service for all students and preorders are not required. Below are the following locations:

Dry Creek and Hamilton: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Jefferson, Franklin, and Roosevelt: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The district also said athletic practices/events and associated transportation will continue as typically scheduled.

Port Angeles Paraeducators Association is made up of 130 paraeducators in the Port Angeles Public Schools. It is affiliated with the statewide Washington Education Association and the National Education Association, both of which represent K-12 teachers, support staff and higher-education employees.

