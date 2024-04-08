Car crashes into building in Downtown Seattle, police investigate

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Downtown Seattle on Monday morning.

The crash happened at the Times Square Building near the corner of 5th Ave. and Stewart St.

FOX 13's Nikki Torres at the scene of a car crash in Downtown Seattle.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), the crash involved two cars. One of the drivers, a 47-year-old man, was treated at the scene and is in stable condition.

At around 6:00 a.m., police wrapped up their on-scene investigation.

It is unclear what time the crash happened and what led up to it.

FOX 13's Nikki Torres is at the scene gathering more information. She observed what appeared to be tire skid marks extending along Stewart St. and 5th Ave., suggesting that the collision occurred at the intersection and sent one vehicle into the scaffolding in front of the building.

FOX 13 is still waiting for more confirmed information from the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Two businesses in the building, Alexandra's Designer Consignment and Indochino, a men's clothing store, may have been impacted by the crash.

One lane is currently closed as crews work to finish cleaning the crash site. The scaffolding that fell on top of one of the vehicles still needs to be removed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.