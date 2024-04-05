One of Kitsap County's most horrific homicide cases has come to a close, as a jury found three men guilty of murdering a family of four back in 2017.

On Friday, Danie Kelly Jr. and brothers Robert and Johnny Watson were found guilty of murdering John Careaga, his wife Christale, and their two kids, Hunter and Jonathan, in Seabeck.

The jury found each of the men guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted murder, and first-degree arson.

The trial has gone on for quite some time, with opening statements happening back in November 2023.

The investigation into the quadruple murder began after first responders discovered a tragic scene; a home on fire with the bodies of 16-year-old Hunter Schaap, 16-year-old Jonathon Higgins, and 37-year-old Christale Careaga inside, killed "execution-style."

John Careaga, 43, was found dead several days later inside his torched pickup truck at a tree farm.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly and the Watson brothers were motivated by drugs, money and personal conflicts. Detectives said Kelly and John Careaga had a close friendship while dealing drugs together, but things escalated after Kelly stole money from him.

Investigators said Careaga was stashing hundreds of thousands of dollars behind his home, but the money was missing from the property after the murders. During this time, Robert Watson's bank accounts were growing with large, unexplainable sums, according to court records.

Prosecutors also used cell phone data to prove the trio carried out the murder, saying Robert Watson lured John Careaga away from his home before the murders took place, phone tower data showed.

The three men were originally arrested and booked into jail in June 2022, five years after the murders. Kelly and Robert Watson are known to be associated with the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, though the club is not believed to have been involved in the murders.

Danie Kelly, Robert Watson and Johnny Watson will be sentenced later this year.

