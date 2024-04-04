Bellevue Police arrested a man who rammed two patrol cars, carjacked a second vehicle, and drove the wrong way on I-90 during a pursuit on Wednesday.

The chase started around 3:25 p.m. when officers at Factoria Mall noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen. When officers approached the car, police say the suspect intentionally rammed two police cars, injuring an officer.

Police say he also rammed into occupied vehicles in the parking lot in his attempt to escape.

Police then initiated a pursuit, which continued on eastbound I-90 through Bellevue, Issaquah, and into Snoqualmie, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle was disabled with spike strips in Snoqualmie, and the suspect crashed near a golf course. After police swarmed the crashed car, the suspect emerged in a second stolen vehicle near where he had just crashed.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly in the carjacked vehicle, at one point driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90.

The pursuit was then terminated, but Guardian One continued to track the suspect from the air.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after crashing his car in North Bend and hiding in the woods.

Bellevue Police are forwarding charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree assault, hit-and-run, and attempting to elude police.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS

Federal Way shooting leaves 2-year-old child injured at IHOP

Seattle's Canlis restaurant to close on weekends this summer

Rideshare driver assaulted, robbed by passengers in Seattle

Licenses suspended for WA nurse accused of forcing abortion pills into ex, a former patient

Bellevue Police say 2 thieves dressed as workers, raided homes for high-end appliances

Ex-Tacoma cop cleared in Manuel Ellis’ death resigns from Thurston Co. Sheriff’s Office

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.