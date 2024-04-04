A popular, upscale restaurant in Seattle is trying an experiment this summer: closing on weekends.

Canlis Seattle shared the news on Instagram and Facebook on March 30. The fine dining restaurant is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, but announced it would be closed on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The Instagram post reads: "This summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the restaurant will be open Monday-Friday nights only. It’s an experiment to see what it’s like for our team to enjoy real weekends for a change. We can’t wait!"

Canlis is now a third-generation family restaurant with co-owners Mark and Briani Canlis. It's been open for 74 years and survived the pandemic by offering meals delivered and popups in the parking lot like yerts.

People on social media praised the move, but some expressed disappointment that they won't be able to visit the restaurant on Saturday.

Canlis Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

Canlis replied assuring customers that after the summer, they would return to their previous Tuesday-Saturday schedule.

Canlis also said that this was a staff-led and approved idea. Employees at Canlis make fixed wages regardless of sales, the restaurant said.

MORE FOOD AND DRINK NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 Seattle-area chefs among 2024 James Beard Award finalists

National Burrito Day 2024 freebies from Chipotle, Qdoba and more

Solar eclipse 2024 food deals and freebies that can’t be overshadowed

Mr. Peanut looking for 'Peanutters' to drive across America in NUTmobile

Trader Joe's raises banana prices for 1st time in over 2 decades

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.