Several Seattle-area chefs and restaurateurs are once again in the spotlight as nominees for the prestigious James Beard Foundation 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The James Beard Foundation, known for recognizing culinary excellence across the nation, announced its nominees Wednesday, with several standout names hailing from the Pacific Northwest.

Keep reading to see which Seattle restaurants and chefs made this year's prestigious list.

Outstanding Restaurateur Nominee

Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham, owners of Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat have secured their place as nominees in the Outstanding Restaurateur category for the second consecutive year. Yenvy Pham also co-owns the Vietnamese coffee shop Hello Em.

Short Rib Kare Kare from Musang in Seattle, Wash. (Arnel E. via Yelp)

Best Chef — Northwest and Pacific Region (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Seattle chefs Kristi Brown of Communion and Melissa Miranda of Musang are among the esteemed nominees in this category. These talented chefs have made significant impacts on the culinary landscape of the region, offering unique and innovative dining experiences that showcase the flavors of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

The third local nominee in this category is Avery Adams of Matia Kitchen, a restaurant on Orcas Island. Matia was a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category in 2022, but according to The Seattle Times, "some drama with the owners led to Adams and general manager Drew Downing closing the restaurant and reopening it in a new location."

Emerging Chef

Janet Becerra of Pancita has been recognized as an Emerging Chef nominee. Becerra's culinary talents and leadership abilities have earned her a place among the rising stars in the industry, with many Seattleites calling her Ravenna restaurant as the spot for the "best Mexican food" in Seattle.

The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards, established in 1990, celebrate excellence in various culinary categories, from fine dining to emerging talents. The 2024 nominees represent a diverse and talented group of culinary leaders whose contributions enrich the food culture of the nation.

The upcoming awards ceremonies will be held in Chicago, with the Media Awards nominees set to be announced on April 30, 2024.

The 2024 James Beard Awards will take place on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where winners will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements in the culinary world.

Tickets for the 33rd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in Chicago will go on sale on April 9, 2024, and can be purchased on the James Beard Foundation website. The Awards ceremony will also be livestreamed on Monday, June 10, 2024.

For more information about the James Beard Awards and a full list of nominees, visit the official James Beard Foundation website.

