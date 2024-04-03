Ex-Tacoma cop cleared in Manuel Ellis’ death resigns from Thurston Co. Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Tacoma Police officer Christopher Burbank, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the death of Manuel Ellis, has resigned from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office just two days after his hiring.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders announced Burbank's resignation just 48 hours after announcing he was hired.

"When I made the decision to hire Deputy Burbank, I failed to consider the greater community impact and instead made the decision based on business needs to remedy [the sheriff's office] staffing crisis. Furthermore, I entirely misjudged community perception on the investigation and jury process that Deputy Burbank completed," wrote Sheriff Sanders. "I recognize the harm this has caused to marginalized communities, and I was wrong."

Sanders says the decision came from community feedback and alleged death threats to Burbank's family.

A jury in Dec. 2023 found three police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Tacoma, Washington man who was beaten, shocked and hogtied face down on a sidewalk, not guilty of all charges.

Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38, were charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter. They were found not guilty of all counts.

"The immense pressure to fill TCSO's vacancies has increased, both internally and externally, as tired employees and citizens waiting for police services both seek immediate relief. Because TCSO is one of the lowest paying agencies in the county, we have lost dozens of staff to higher paying agencies and have struggled to recruit qualified applicants," said Sanders. "Building a working environment where qualified applicants want to come work for less money has been the most challenging and rewarding aspect in my role as Sheriff."

Ellis died March 3, 2020, nearly three months before George Floyd’s death would spark an international outcry against police brutality.

Ellis was shocked with a Taser, beaten and restrained face down on a Tacoma sidewalk, with police on top of him, as he pleaded for breath. The Pierce County medical examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation, but lawyers for the officers say a high level of methamphetamine in Ellis’ system and a heart irregularity were to blame.

Sanders said he plans to hold a public forum for people to provide feedback to Thurston County law enforcement.

"Trust is gained in drops and lost in buckets. For those who have lost confidence in me, or what we're trying to accomplish at TCSO, I apologize for letting you down," said Sanders. "I recognize that there are spaces I may no longer be welcome in, and this is a challenging reality for me to accept…I will continue to learn and improve."