The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a Washington State trooper that killed two people on U.S. Route 101 on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the trooper was traveling southbound on U.S. 101 when a vehicle pulled out near the intersection of Lynch Road and Taylor Towne, about six miles south of Shelton.

The trooper's vehicle struck the other car, killing its two occupants.

The Sheriff's Office says the trooper was responding to another call when the crash occurred.

The crash was first reported at 4:22 p.m.

WSP says the roadway will remain closed well into the evening hours.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

