Armed suspect shot and killed by 4 officers in Vancouver, WA

An investigation is underway after an armed suspect was shot and killed by multiple police officers in Vancouver, Washington early Monday morning.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), at around 12:51 a.m., an officer driving near the McDonald's on NE Andresen Rd. was flagged down by several people who reported that a man had pointed a gun at them. They told the officer that the suspect was walking southbound on Andresen Road.

Additional officers were called to assist, and the suspect was spotted further down Andresen Rd. near NE 25th Street.

Officers commanded the suspect to stop, but he refused. One officer deployed his K-9 to approach the suspect.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the officers, and four officers shot the suspect.

Officers provided medical treatment to the suspect at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The four officers involved were placed on critical incident leave while the investigation continues.

No officers were injured, except for the K-9 who was shot in the tail. The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and underwent surgery.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigation Response Team (SWIIRT) will lead the investigation into the shooting.

As part of the VPD's Body Worn Camera Program, video footage of the shooting will be reviewed and released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.