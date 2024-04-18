Vancouver nursing assistant suspended for sexual misconduct allegations

A Lewis County nurse's license to practice has been suspended following sexual misconduct allegations involving two patients.

Certified nursing assistant David Floyd Potter was employed at the Portland Veteran Affairs Medical Center - Vancouver Campus when the alleged incidents happened.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, the first incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. Potter was bathing a patient but focused rubbing on their chest instead of cleaning the area that was medically needed. He also ignored the patient's requests to stop, according to the state.

Then on April 10, 2023, another nurse heard what sounded like moaning from a patient's room. They looked in and saw Potter standing over the patient, who was lying down, in the darkened room and looking flushed, according to the state.

Potter allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with that patient, and is accused of sending sexually explicit emails and messages.

His position at Portland Veteran Affairs Medical Center was terminated 16 days after the alleged second incident.

Potter cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved.

He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

More top headlines from FOX 13

Victim asks for protection from alleged UW Football rapist

Thieves use sly tactic to ransack Seattle storage units

Elementary school teacher in Pierce County charged with child molestation

Seattle police looking for 'note-job' bank robbery suspects

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.