Seattle police looking for 'note-job' bank robbery suspects

Seattle police are looking for suspects in what they call "note-job" bank robberies in North Seattle.

Police say the suspects would walk into a bank, pass a note to a teller making threats and demand money.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout and to help identify the suspects who have been caught on surveillance video.

According to police, investigators have seen an increase in these robberies and have jumped from nearly zero to a weekly occurrence.

SPD and the FBI are investigating the robberies.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspects is asked to call SPD's tip line at 206-233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and police said CrimeStoppers will offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and charges.

