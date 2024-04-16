Drought emergency declared in all of Washington state except these cities

Due to a low snowpack and dry forecasts ahead, the Washington State Department of Ecology declared a statewide drought emergency for all of the state except three cities.

The exemptions are along the I-5 corridor, in the Everett, Seattle and Tacoma metro areas.

The emergency declaration just means that the state can make grants available for areas that will need it. The agency set aside $4.5 million for qualifying public entities.

"Forecasted runoff continues to be below the state’s statutory threshold for drought conditions. That threshold is met when an area is expected to receive less than 75 percent of normal water supply and there is a risk of undue hardship for water users and the environment. We rely on streamflow forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and also consider data for precipitation, soil moisture, and other factors," the Department of Ecology wrote.

Washington drought declaration map

The Department of Ecology said it is continuing to monitor water supply.

No water conservation order has been put in place, though people are encouraged to use their water wisely.

Applications for drought response grants open on April 17.

Funding was available for the following entities:

County or city governmental agencies

Federally-recognized tribes

Public utility districts

Water and sewer districts

Conservation districts

Irrigation districts

Port districts

Watershed management partnerships

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 14 unless conditions change and the emergency gets extended.

