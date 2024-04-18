Elementary school teacher in Pierce County charged with child molestation

A teacher from Evergreen Elementary School in Pierce County, Washington has been arrested on a charge of child molestation, following an investigation by local authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) reported that on February 26, a student alerted deputies to an alleged incident at the school, accusing a teacher of molestation or groping. Detectives from the sheriff's office began an investigation immediately after the accusation was made.

The school district removed the teacher from his duties at the school in Longranch during the ongoing investigation.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspect's home in Gig Harbor. On April 18, the 34-year-old male teacher, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and charged with child molestation in the 1st degree. He has since been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be disclosed as they become available.

