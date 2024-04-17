Tacoma launching ‘ShotSpotter’ pilot program with grant funding

Tacoma is soon implementing a "ShotSpotter" pilot program paid for by grant money from the Bureau of Justice Administration.

This pilot program is the latest in Tacoma Police's (TPD) suite of tactics to curb violent crime, which peaked in 2021 and directly led to Police Chief Avery Moore's crime reduction plan.

ShotSpotter is technology that uses microphones to detect the sound of gunshots, then triangulates precise incident locations and informs police. TPD hopes this extra tool in their belt will "reduce response times and facilitate enhanced investigations," allowing officers to more quickly get to collecting evidence like bullet casings and witness accounts.

The pilot was made available thanks to grant money, which police officials say will allow them to test the software before committing city funds to the program.

TPD say they have picked "areas of implementation" in the city with care, but have not specified where those areas are. Their current crime-countering tactics include targeting high-crime areas with hotspot patrols. It is unclear if that will be the case for microphone placement during the pilot program.

However, ShotSpotter has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with many of its detractors saying it ramps up city surveillance on civilians, but does little to keep people safe.

"SPD and Bruce Harrell are asking us to throw millions into invasive technology that does not keep people safe," said a detractor during a City Council meeting addressing this exact technology being brought to Seattle. For their part, Seattle leaders are still weighing their options, but have money set aside in the city budget for some form of gunshot recognition technology.

San Antonio, Texas abandoned their ShotSpotter program in 2017, Portland, Oregon called it quits after their pilot program in 2022, Atlanta abandoned their program after two pilots in 2022, and Chicago did not renew their ShotSpotter contract that expired in Feb. 2024 — after costing the city some $49 million since 2018.

New Orleans, Dayton (Ohio), Charlotte (North Carolina) and Trenton (New Jersey) have also ended their ShotSpotter contracts, according to the Seattle City Council.

"Automated gunshot location systems like ShotSpotter do not reduce gun violence, and instead, they fuel racial disparity in policing and disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities. Through an extensive network of microphones placed in neighborhoods, this surveillance technology also poses risks to people’s privacy and civil liberties, and can chill free speech and deter free association," said Tee Shannon of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. "Cities in Washington should not line up to be a beta test for technology that has already been rejected by other cities like Chicago for being ineffective, dangerous, and an expensive waste of public funds."

TPD will be showing off the ShotSpotter technology during a workshop on April 17.