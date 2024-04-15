Portion of popular Pierce County trail to close for at least a year

A portion of a 21-mile-long trail in Pierce County could be closed for at least a year or two due to bridge repairs.

According to Pierce County officials, the Spiketon Ditch Bridge on the Foothills Trails is unsafe for public access until it undergoes major repairs or replacements from rot and water intrusion.

"No trespassing" signs have been installed. Trail users must not cross the bridge.

The county says there is no detour. It will take one to two years for completed repairs according to the website.

From Pierce County's website:

Trail closure at Spiketon Ditch Bridge until further notice

Update as of 4/9/2024: Pierce County, in consultation with the bridge designer/manufacturer, has determined that the Spiketon Ditch Bridge is not safe for public access until it undergoes major repairs or replacements. We will be installing no trespassing signs and continuing to maintain those barriers to ensure public safety, per the bridge manufacturer’s recommendations. For your safety, do not attempt to access the bridge. No authorized detours are available at this time. If you choose to attempt to climb over or move the barriers on bridge, trespass on nearby private property, or use the highway as an alternative route, you do so at your own risk.

The closure stems from a November 2023 bridge inspection that revealed distress in the top chord of the truss, making it unsafe to cross the bridge. At this time, it is estimated that it will take a minimum of 1-2 years for bridge repair/replacement and the closure will remain in place for that duration. Pierce County is continuing to refine the project scope, schedule, and budget for this project in addition to finding safe alternative route options. We will provide additional updates when we have a more specific information. Thank you for your patience during this closure.