Deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Port Angeles under investigation

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving an officer happened in downtown Port Angeles Friday morning.

According to the City of Port Angeles, just before 10:00 a.m., officers with the Port Angeles Police Department (PAPD) responded to reports of a bank alarm at Chase Bank near the corner of W Front St. and N Laurel St.

Authorities say one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no other known suspects.

At 3:00 p.m., Clallam County Sheriff Brian King and Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith will hold a joint press conference regarding the shooting.

The scene is still active.

Officials say westbound traffic on Front St. is being re-routed to Lincoln St. to get to Highway 101.

The detour is expected to be in place for about 12 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.