Walmart recalls 16,000 pounds of ground beef in US due to E. coli concerns

Walmart has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products, citing potential contamination with E. coli O157:H7, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Wednesday.

The recalled raw ground beef items, produced on April 26-27, 2024, were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide. The affected products include plastic-wrapped trays containing various types of ground beef and beef patties, all bearing the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back.

Walmart ground beef recall sample products via USDA. (USDA)

The recall was initiated by Cargill Meat Solutions, based in Hazleton, PA., after it was discovered that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef.

The following raw ground beef items, produced on April 26-27, 2024, are subject to recall:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but consumers are urged not to consume them and to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure.

For more information about the recall, consumers can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574. Consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or visit the USDA's website to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.

