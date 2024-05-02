Neighbors describe explosion and fire that destroys Ballard cafe: 'Our whole house shook'

A fire and explosion destroyed a neighborhood cafe in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on Thursday morning.

According to neighbors, they heard a loud explosion before seeing flames break out at Take 5 Urban Market on 8th Avenue NW around 7:20 a.m.

"Our whole house shook," said neighbor Brianna Merker. "It was a huge vibration. We thought something fell in the house but then we saw the smoke. My son actually pointed out the fire."

FOX 13 obtained multiple videos of the explosion. Rooftop video recorded a loud boom and shows the café’s building shaking before smoke starts pouring out.

Another video from a different angle shows the glass windows being blown out.

"A bunch of us immediately ran to the building to make sure no one was hurt," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified. "Some of us even brought fire extinguishers."

"You heard the boom; it sounded like a dumpster full of glass had gotten dumped," said Aaron Quammem.

Seattle Fire said crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to other businesses, but unfortunately, the market was severely damaged.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 they are heartbroken by the loss, adding the cafe has been a staple in the community for years.

"This is the neighborhood spot, everybody comes here. It’s a real bummer to see it shut down like this. It’s a real tragedy," said another neighbor.

The shop was closed when the fire started, and crews said they didn’t find anyone inside.

Seattle Fire is working to figure out the cause of the fire. A preliminary investigation believes a gas leak may be to blame.

"We just hope the owners are able to recover and come back," said West Keller. "The whole neighborhood supports them."

FOX 13 reached out to the owners for comment but have not yet heard back.

