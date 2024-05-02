A former Bothell city councilmember accused of murdering a 20-year-old woman in her own home refused to show up to court on Thursday, delaying the justice process another day.

According to court documents, 58-year-old James McNeal strangled 20-year-old Lilya Guyvoronsky and wrapped her naked body in a blanket, leaving her on a bed for about 24 hours before calling his own attorney to report the crime to 911.

Related article

Police say McNeal cut his own wrist after strangling Guyvoronsky. He was in Haborview Medical Center receiving treatment for days, but hospital officials tell FOX 13 Seattle he has been released.

Despite being medically cleared, McNeal was not at his scheduled hearing, causing the judge to question why he was not in court.

"I don’t have to set any bail today," King County District Court Judge Jill Klinge said. "I mean it’s one thing if he’s refusing or if he is medically unavailable. It’s another thing if he's waiving his appearance and his attorney is appearing on his behalf," she added.

McNeal has been getting treatment for his cut wrist since Tuesday, but now he is out. He will remain in custody until he appears before a judge to set his bail.

Klinge: "Is it your representation that he is still medically unavailable," Kinge asked.

Defense attorney Brooks de Peyster: "He is not medically unavailable."

Klinge: "Ok, so he could come out?"

Brooks de Peyster: "He could, yes."

Charges in the case need to be filed by Friday, and a hearing is scheduled. However, it's possible McNeal will refuse to show up again.

Despite the trial delays, some are mourning the loss of Guyvoronsky, with a bouquet of flowers addressed to "Lily" sitting outside her home.

According to probable cause documents, Guyvoronsky had a written note in her home saying to avoid "James."

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Deputies arrest girlfriend after man shot, killed by pellet gun in Graham

Boeing whistleblower from Kansas is 2nd to die in past 2 months

More burglary suspects accused of targeting Asian, Indian homeowners in WA

Everett police arrest suspect in 1984 cold case

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.