Everett police arrest suspect in 1984 cold case

Everett police announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in a cold-case homicide from 1984.

On June 2, 1984, 42-year-old Judith "Judy" Weaver walked home alone after working at a business she had co-owned on Hewitt Avenue.

The Everett Fire Department responded to her home on Rucker Avenue after a report of a fire, and that's when she was found murdered inside, police said.

Investigators identified Mitchell Gaff as the suspect through DNA evidence and located him in Olympia. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

"After nearly 40 years, Judy Weaver’s loved ones and our community will finally see someone held accountable for her tragic killing," said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. "My heart is with Judy’s family and friends as they continue grieving this difficult loss. I also want to commend our police department and our partner agencies for their continued focus on cold cases like this."

"Our investigators have worked tirelessly to get justice for Judy Weaver’s family," said Everett Police Chief John DeRousse. "We are incredibly proud of Det. Susan Logothetti for her effort and persistence which ultimately led to the identification and arrest of this suspect."

Police said charges were filed against Gaff in Snohomish County Superior Court.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Teens arrested in Bellevue carjacking linked to $100,000 retail theft

Deputies arrest girlfriend after man shot, killed by pellet gun in Graham

Former Bothell city councilmember arrested for murder after his 'attorney' calls 911

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



