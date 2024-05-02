Deputies arrest girlfriend after man shot, killed by pellet gun in Graham

Deputies were called Wednesday evening to the report of a shooting at a residence near 252nd St E and 52nd Ave E in Graham, Washington.

When deputies arrived around 6:30 p.m., they discovered the lifeless body of a 51-year-old man outside the residence.

A man was shot by a pellet gun and killed in Graham, Washington on May 1, 2024. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, initial reports indicated that the victim had been shot with a pellet gun by his 49-year-old girlfriend. Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene.

The suspect, identified as the victim's girlfriend, was taken into custody and booked into Pierce County Jail on charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Detectives executed a search warrant inside the home to gather evidence, including the pellet gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the events leading up to the deadly shooting.

