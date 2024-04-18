Graham family loses home in devastating fire: ‘We had everything in there’

A Pierce County family is picking up the pieces of their lives and recovering from injuries after a fire destroyed their home early Wednesday morning.

"I saw the flames from the ceiling, just dripping fire into the room," said Jennifer Starbuck.

Jennifer says a smoke alarm woke her up, which allowed her, her husband, nine-year-old son and dog to escape to safety.

While no injuries were initially reported, Justin Starbuck says he's recovering from minor injuries after bursting through a door of flames.

"I got second-degree burns on my arms, glass in my back and glass in the back of my legs, and scrapes all over," said Justin Starbuck.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but say the home is completely destroyed.

This loss comes five days after Justin Starbuck's father passed away.

"Every single turn we take, there's something new and something different," said Justin Starbuck.

Justin says he found his father by chance through an at-home DNA test three years ago, and since then, his father would visit him in East Graham when he could before he died.

"I definitely wasn't looking for a dad, but I found one of the best ones you could have found," said Justin Starbuck.

As the Starbuck family recovers and grieves, a GoFundMe has been set up to help them rebuild.