Western WA to launch 'carjacking task force': DOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice is launching a carjacking task force in Western Washington.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman announced Thursday that Western Washington is one of seven districts around the country adding the task force, citing "an important public safety threat."

"Our task force harnesses the resources of the FBI, ATF, the Seattle Police and Kent Police Departments. Prosecutors will look at all carjacking incidents in the district to see if federal prosecution is appropriate," said U.S. Attorney Gorman. "Where adults are using juveniles to commit these crimes, we will explore significant federal penalties to hold the adults accountable."

Carjacking task forces are being established in Western Washington, Oregon, East Texas, North Alabama, Northern California, Eastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

This follows guidance from the DOJ's Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime. Prosecuting carjackings has been identified as a major priority for the federal government.

"The Justice Department has no higher priority than keeping our communities safe. We do so by targeting the most significant drivers of violent crime and by acting as a force multiplier for our state and local law enforcement partners. We’re seeing results — with violent crime declining broadly nationwide," said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. "Today, we are launching seven new carjacking task forces across the country to build on the success of task forces in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Tampa, where available data shows that carjacking rates are now falling. When prosecutors, officers, agents, and analysts come together to crunch data, share intelligence, and apply best practices, we can make real progress in the fight against all forms of violent crime, including carjacking."

FOX 13 News has reported several violent carjackings, week after week, for months now. The DOJ says similar task forces in Washington, D.C., Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida have seen success in reducing carjackings.

According to DOJ numbers, armed carjackings in Philadelphia fell 31% from 2022 to 2023, and in D.C. they fell 28%. In Chicago, they decreased 29% from their highest point 2021 to the end of 2023. All of these districts have implemented a carjacking task force.

"Addressing violent crime is a task that takes teamwork." said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. "I am proud to join with our law enforcement partners in the Seattle area to protect the communities we all call home."