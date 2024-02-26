Kent carjacking: Police arrest two suspects after pursuit

Kent Police arrested two men accused of carjacking a man at midnight and leading officers on a pursuit.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Monday, a Kent Police officer was flagged down by several people on Pacific Highway South near S. 260 Street.

A witness told the officer that suspects were trying to rob someone behind a business in the area, according to Kent Police.

The officer called for backup and noticed a white Ford SUV attempting to flee.

As the officer followed the SUV, he noticed a man fall from the driver's side door. The officer stopped to assist the victim, who told the officer that the suspects had taken his car by force.

Several officers began pursuing the SUV and executed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to slow.

A passenger, identified as a 47-year-old Bellevue man, jumped out and tried running away, but was later taken into custody without incident.

Police say the passenger was carrying a bag that contained a loaded rifle, two replica handguns, and suspected methamphetamine.

The driver, identified as a 48-year-old Los Angeles man, continued fleeing in the SUV until officers applied another PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle. The driver also attempted to run away but was caught a short time later.

The passenger was booked into King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and obstructing an investigation.

The driver was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and possession of motor vehicle theft tools.

Des Moines and Auburn Police assisted in these arrests.