Police investigate armed carjacking in Bellevue School District bus yard

Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place in the Bellevue School District bus yard Wednesday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), officers responded to the bus yard near the corner of 120th Ave. NE and NE 5th St. at 5:22 a.m.

The victim, an employee of the school district, told officers he was walking in the parking lot when two men approached him.

After asking them why they were on the property, they each pulled out a handgun – aiming at the victim. They demanded his phone and car keys and assaulted him.

The BPD says the suspects stole the victim’s car, a black 2017 Honda CR-V, and fled the scene.

Responding officers recovered a stolen KIA near the scene. Police believe the suspects used the stolen vehicle to arrive at the bus yard.

Detectives are investigating.

The BPD says there has been an increase in carjackings across the region. Officers are urging the public to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent and respond to a potential carjacking situation.

This is a developing story.